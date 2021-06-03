Achimota School finally admits Rastafarian student

According to a report by Joy FM, Oheneba and his parents went through the administration process earlier this morning.

Oheneba’s mother, Manaa Myers, told JoyNews that they were welcomed to loud cheers by students and also to a warm reception by officials of the school.

I was initially disturbed when the situation with the security people happened. I was asking myself if I did the right thing. Should I have listened to friends and family when they were saying that we should go to another school?

Pulse Ghana

“But then when the Day Student Prefect came in, I just got so relieved. Also you could see that Oheneba’s demeanor had changed the moment the lady approached us because she is also a student. So for her to be that warm, he felt welcome,” Madam Meyers said.

Achimota School rescinded its decision to file stay of execution against the ruling while appealing.

A Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students cannot be limited by the rules in question.