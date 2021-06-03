Achimota School finally admits Rastafarian student

He was admitted today after a court ruling compelled the school to enroll him.
Oheneba Nkrabea, one of the two niRastafarian students who were denied admission to Achimota School because of the hair has finally enrolled in the school.
He was admitted today after a court ruling compelled the school to enroll him.
According to a report by Joy FM, Oheneba and his parents went through the administration process earlier this morning.
Oheneba’s mother, Manaa Myers, told JoyNews that they were welcomed to loud cheers by students and also to a warm reception by officials of the school.
I was initially disturbed when the situation with the security people happened. I was asking myself if I did the right thing. Should I have listened to friends and family when they were saying that we should go to another school?
“But then when the Day Student Prefect came in, I just got so relieved. Also you could see that Oheneba’s demeanor had changed the moment the lady approached us because she is also a student. So for her to be that warm, he felt welcome,” Madam Meyers said.
Achimota School rescinded its decision to file stay of execution against the ruling while appealing.
A Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students cannot be limited by the rules in question.
This was after the two Rastafarian students dragged the Achimota School Board of Governors, the Minister of Education, Ghana Education Service, and the Attorney General to court for refusing to enroll them.
