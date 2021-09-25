The student, Tyrone Marghuy excelled in the exams despite his inability to study with the rest of the class due to his admissions battle over his Rasta.
Achimota School Rasta student tops science and elective maths class
One of two Rastafarian students involved in a legal brawl with Achimota School has topped his class in science and elective maths.
The headmistress is reported to have withheld the results of the Rasta student.
Tyrone Marghuy's father speaking on the development expressed disappointment over the latest action.
He said "We were anticipating the rest of the results. So I asked him this morning if the rest of the results were in, and he said ‘no,’ because the headmistress or someone said the rest of the results shouldn’t be given to them anymore."
Under the current circumstances, he expressed concern that the school authorities might tamper with the rest of their ward's results.
"I hope they don’t tamper with the rest of the results," he added.
