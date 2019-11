He passed away on Saturday dawn, the Chief Imam's office added.

The late Sheikh Ishaka was deputizing the National Chief Imam as an acting deputy Chief Imam in place of his senior brother until his timely death.

Sheikh Ishak rose to prominence by his sterling teaching and leadership qualities.

He has trained over 5000 Muslim youth on how to read and recite the Holy Quran including Hadith and other important subjects.

He was laid to rest on Saturday inline with Islamic customs.