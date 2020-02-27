With the digitization of the world and introduction of Insurance Technology (InsureTech), it has become relevant that AIIG tap into this ready market especially as we make stridess to reach the retail and SME market.

The online system is in three parts –

1. An Online Portal (www.activa-ghana.com)

2. A USSD Code (*713*313#) and

3. A Mobile App – Activa Insurance

Via these media, customers will be able to purchase insurance policies including Motor, Travel, Home and Personal Accident Insurance directly online without any human intervention.

The company aims to make purchasing insurance easy and simple for the customer. Activa Online gives a 360 degrees access to insurance. Customers can get quotes, purchase insurance, make payments online and receive insurance documentation at the click of a button with access to instant claims management service.

Active Insurance launches online system for customers

Another facet of the Activa Online Platforms is the Insurance Premium Finance feature, which allows customers to access finance for the immediate payment of premiums in line with the National Insurance Commission’s No Premium No Cover directive.

In consultation with the insurance regulator - National Insurance Commission (NIC), AIIG is making No Premium, No Cover easier for customers to cope with by facilitating access to premium finance from partner banks and other financial institutions.

This move not only seeks to increase insurance accessibility but also complement the regulator’s efforts to increase insurance penetration in the country. It will also make it easy for buyers of insurance to access services without the usual hustle with locating insurance offices etc.

It is important to note that following new directives of the National Insurance Commission and the introduction of the new Motor Insurance Database, motor insurance premiums are the same across the country. No organization can offer different rates, as rates for all classes of motor business, Third Party, Third Party Fire and Theft and Comprehensive, have all been predetermined by the regulator and computed into the Motor Insurance Database. The Activa Online platforms are all directly integrated with the NIC’s motor insurance system. Thus, this Activa online system is the most authentic, transparent and compliant motor underwriting system on the Ghanaian market.

ACTIVA International Insurance Ghana is CIMG Non-Life Insurance Company of the Year (CIMG Awards 2017 & 2018), Insurance Company of the Year (Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards 2017) and International Insurance Company of the Year (Ghana Quality Service Excellence Awards 2017).

The company started operations in Ghana as Global Alliance Insurance which was incorporated in January 2005 and licensed to write short term general insurance business by the National Insurance Commission. The parent company of Global Alliance was Global Alliance Holdings, a company incorporated in the Isle of Man with its head office in South Africa and sister companies in other south-eastern and southern African countries such as Angola, Botswana and Mozambique.

Global Alliance climbed to the 9th position (out of 23 companies) in the Ghanaian insurance industry within four years of operation (2008).

In April 2009, Global Alliance Insurance was fully acquired by ACTIVA Assurances, a Pan-African Insurer and the originator of the Globus Network.

Activa International Insurance Company (Ghana) Limited is the 7th largest insurance company by premium income out of 29 licensed non-life insurance companies in Ghana. The company was adjudged the Best Insurance Company in Ghana by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI 2014 Awards).

Activa is a member of Ghana Club 100.