Adaklu District Assembly rejects Akufo-Addo’s 3rd DCE nominee

Andreas Kamasah

The Adaklu District Assembly in the Volta region has rejected its third Chief Executive nominee, with the second term of the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government in its second year.

Juliana Kpedekpo, polled only 9-Yes votes as against 10-No votes during an election by some 19 members of the Assembly, representing just 47.4 per cent on Wednesday, February 2, according to Starrfm.com.gh.

She holds an MSc in Accounting and Finance, and was the Financial Secretary of the NPP in Adaklu but failed to secure the two-thirds majority requirement.

A search continues for an acceptable nominee to be approved by the assembly to represent the President in the administration of the district.

Before Kpedekpo’s outright rejection, Phanuel Kadey Donkor, the immediate past District Chief Executive who had been re-nominated was the first to suffer the same fate.

Then, the President again nominated Bright Kwame Nyatsikor, but he was also rejected.

Presiding Member of the Adaklu District Assembly, Rev. Fred Agbogbo called for broader consultation with the traditional authority and other relevant stakeholders to nominate someone who will be acceptable to the people of the district.

Out of 18 in the Volta Region, the Adaklu District is now the only one without a Chief Executive.

The Akatsi North District which was also without a DCE finally confirmed the third nominee, Peter Simon Kofi Ofosu.

Andreas Kamasah

