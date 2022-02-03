Adaklu District Assembly rejects Akufo-Addo’s 3rd DCE nominee

She holds an MSc in Accounting and Finance, and was the Financial Secretary of the NPP in Adaklu but failed to secure the two-thirds majority requirement.

A search continues for an acceptable nominee to be approved by the assembly to represent the President in the administration of the district.

Juliana Kpedekpo Pulse Ghana

Before Kpedekpo’s outright rejection, Phanuel Kadey Donkor, the immediate past District Chief Executive who had been re-nominated was the first to suffer the same fate.

Then, the President again nominated Bright Kwame Nyatsikor, but he was also rejected.

Presiding Member of the Adaklu District Assembly, Rev. Fred Agbogbo called for broader consultation with the traditional authority and other relevant stakeholders to nominate someone who will be acceptable to the people of the district.

Out of 18 in the Volta Region, the Adaklu District is now the only one without a Chief Executive.