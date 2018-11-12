Adentan residents stage massive demo over footbridges

news

Residents of Adentan and its environs have embarked on a massive demonstration for the lack of footbridges on the Madina-Adentan highway.

The protesters are calling on government to fix the six footbridges that have been abandoned on the highway.

Led by a coalition called "FixOurFootBridgesNow", residents said the lack of footbridges on the road has led to the incessant deaths of pedestrians since the beginning of the year.

According to residents, over 190 deaths have been recorded from January 2018 to early November this year.

The increasing deaths triggered a massive protest with the blocking of the road and the burning of tyres by residents in the area last Thursday

READ ALSO: Police dispute Adenta-Madina highway death toll

This was due to a first year female student of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS) being knocked down by a speeding vehicle in an attempt to cross the road on the Madina-Adentan Highway.

Clad in red clothes and headgears, the protesters chanted ant-government slogans and songs.

However, the government has pledged to fix the uncompleted footbridges in the shortest possible time.