The residents said the acute water shortage in the area for over 8 days has worsened their living conditions.
Adjei Kojo residents cry over water shortage for more than 8 days without notice
The residents of Adjei Kojo in the Tema West municipality are without water for more than 8 days.
The management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has also not informed the residents of shutting down the taps since Wednesday, April 27, 2022, to date when residents struggled to get water for their daily chores.
Some residents rely on sachet water to cook and bath whiles others said they have not bathed for three days due to the closure.
The closure of the taps has also affected Kanewu, Suncity, Global, Santeo, and surrounding communities in Tema West municipality.
They said the situation was affecting their business as some had to join long queues to get water.
The disappointed residents appealed to the Ghana Water Company to rectify whatever problem it was and open the taps to alleviate their plight.
