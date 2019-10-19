One of the pressing concerns, according to the administrators, is their base pay in line with their new status as university staff and not polytechnic staff.

Spokesperson of the Technical Universities Administrators Association of Ghana (TUAAG) , Eric DeGraft Otuu, accused the government of deliberately refusing to address their concerns.

He told Accra-based Citi FM that: "As administrators, we enjoy the same conditions as our lecturers especially those of us who are senior members. So whatever TUTAG is asking for, is not different from what we are also looking forward to.

"Having observed all of these years expecting that authorities would have acted already, we’ve realized that no end is being reached."