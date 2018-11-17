Pulse.com.gh logo
Adoboli vows to continue deportation fight from Ghana

Adoboli, 38, was deported from the UK on Wednesday and arrived in Ghana, his country of birth, in the early hours of Thursday.

  • Published:
play

The convicted former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli has vowed to continue his fight from Ghana to be allowed to live in the United Kingdom (UK).

READ MORE: Kweku Adoboli receives hero’s welcome by family in Accra

In an interview, the rogue banker called on the UK Home Office to implement a key recommendation in a report from Stephen Shaw that foreign national offenders who have lived in the UK since childhood should not be deported.

Adoboli reportedly came to the UK at the age of 12 and attended school and university there.

“This Home Office policy to deport people who have been here since childhood is destroying the fabric of our society,” he told the Guardian newspaper in the UK.

“So many people are saying that this policy is too draconian. Even City commentators are saying that.”

READ MORE: Kweku Adobli weeps in court after losing deportation review

Adoboli was convicted by the UK authorities in 2012 over his involvement in a £1.8 billion fraud at Swiss bank UBS.

He was released after serving half his sentence, but was later taken into custody again by Scotland Yard authorities.

In October, the Ghanaian was handed a last-minute reprieve after an application for a judicial review of his case was upheld.

He argued that he has lived in the UK for 26 years therefore deporting him to a country that he left at age 10 was unfair.

READ MORE: Kweku Adoboli finally released from UK immigration centre

However, his appeals will not stand, with UK authorities deporting him on Wednesday.

He has been working with the Forward Institute, which promotes responsible leadership in business and society.

