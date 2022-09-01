Adom-Otchere calls for accountability on the National Cathedral

Speaking on Good Evening Ghana, Adom-Otchere said the Secretariat has publish the accounts of all the monies it has received.

”I support the Cathedral but I cannot support a situation where we can’t find the monies government has paid for the purpose of the Cathedral. That’s very dangerous”.

” I hope it’s not true but I expect the Cathedral officials to very importantly to begin to speak and tell us what he happened if it is true that GHS200 million has been paid into the Cathedral and we can’t find it?”

The proposed National Cathedral has come under public scrutiny again after the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Paul Opoku Mensah said this week that the project has stalled due to the lack of funds.

Pulse Ghana

“We have the contractors and their staff on site, but the work has been suspended. We are hoping that within the next couple of weeks, as part of our fundraising and other initiatives we can begin work again,” he stated.

According to him, “our ability to complete this work keenly depends on Ghanaians supporting it.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to use the funds raised for the construction of the National Cathedral wisely.

He said the funds raised for the National Cathedral will be treated with sacred trust, and transparency adding that the government will be accountable to Ghanaians.

The much-talked-about project resurfaced in the media space earlier this year after controversies surrounding the financing of the project heightened.