Adom-Otchere calls for amendments in constitution to ensure meritocracy & integrity in police

Mr. Adom-Otchere opined that it is only an amendment of the constitution that will give Ghanaians an implementation plan.

His call comes on the back of an armed robbery case that led to the death of a junior police officer and a driver of a bullion van in Accra [James Town] on Monday June 14, 2021.

The recent incident and the increasing rate of crime and insecurity in the country has led many Ghanaians calling for the government to fix the system and also the police hierarchy to fix the system to ensure safety in our society.

Some have also criticised the government for the politicisation of the country’s police and other security forces.

It is on the back of these criticisms that the host of Good Evening Ghana is calling for an amendment to the 1992 constitution in the processes involved in electing the Inspector General of Police and other security capos.

Mr. Adom-Otchere noted that, beyond the social media criticism by the youth, they should have a critical conversation to ensure the legislature amends the constitution, regarding the appointment of the IGP.