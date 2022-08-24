Adom-Otchere stings KKD, says his comments on him shows he doesn’t respect women

He said KKD’s statements and utterances shows his complete disregard for women.

In an editorial on “Good Evening Ghana”, he said: “My senior brother Kwesi, what can I say, when you are dealing with people that you love, it is really difficult … What I can say is that assuming without admitting that the narrative that he put out is true because it is partly incorrect but that is not important.”

“I watched the video and I think that the way he refers to mistress and former mistress; I think is very disrespectful of women and I thought the society has grown beyond that. This is totally disrespectful of women,” he lamented.

“You don’t know the woman that you are talking about, you don’t know whether her profile is better than mine and yours put together and then you talk about her being clingy and it is because of your money and what’s not. That is so disrespectful.”

Pulse Ghana

“I thought that culture was gone. You disrespect a senior person like that, Kwesi, you are a senior person, you are an important person and then you throw invectives about women as if they are nothing,” he added.

He insisted that the label of the veteran broadcaster was befitting of the status of KKD but he needed to sit out making such statements that dent his personality and the work he has put in over the years.

He advised KKD to avoid going down the path of disrespecting women because it could lead to arrest and jail time.

KKD’s allegation of corruption on the part of Ofori-Atta received a mild response from Adom-Otchere last Thursday when he argued that KKD was wrong with his position on the issue.