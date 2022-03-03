Adwoa Safo has requested for a 4-week leave of absence from Parliament - Majority Leader reveals

According to Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, he has received a letter dated 28 February 2022 from the MP, who is also the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, seeking permission from the Speaker to absent herself from Parliament for four more weeks.

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs was quick to add that the letter was not addressed to him but to the Speaker.

“I was only copied in the letter”, he explained.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin recently questioned the authority of leaders of the NPP in sacking Adwoa Safo from Parliament.

Pulse Ghana

He said suggestions by the NPP to declare the seat of the MP vacant because of absenteeism is not possible.

Alban Bagbin said the Speaker of Parliament is the only one who has the authority to declare the seat of a lawmaker vacant.

He explained that if a lawmaker acts in ways that can lead to his or her removal, the privileges’ committee of Parliament will invite the person and listen to explanations for the conduct. If the committee finds the action justifiable, then they will allow the person to go unpunished but if otherwise, they will refer the matter to the house for a debate on it.