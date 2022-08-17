Adwoa Safo has returned to her base in the US - Aide

According to him, Adwoa Safo will return to the country when Parliament reconvenes.

“As we speak, the Honourable Member of Parliament [ for Dome-Kwabenya] is not in the country. She has gone back to the States and will be back in the country when Parliament reconvenes,” he disclosed on Joy FM.

Adwoa Safo was dismissed as the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection earlier this month by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a response to her sacking, she said this will offer her an opportunity to serve her constituents.

Pulse Ghana

She said she is "cognizant of my duties to the 75,000 constituents who elected me…"

"…this development is opportune and will afford me more time to concentrate on my Parliamentary responsibilities and Constituency engagements as well as consolidate the gains we have made as a government at the Constituency level in our quest to break the eight," Adwoa Safo stated.

Adwoa Safo in a letter said, "It is with profound gratitude that I express utmost appreciation to you for the opportunity to serve as Minister in both terms of your government."

On July 28, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revoked the appointment of Sarah Adwoa Safo, as Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

According to the letter signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, the President revoked the appointment with immediate effect.