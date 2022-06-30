According to him, those questions are becoming frustrating because Adwoa Safo is not his wife and he doesn’t have any control over her.
Adwoa Safo is not my wife so stop asking of her from me – Kennedy Agyapong fumes
Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has decried the constant enquiries made about the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo from him.
Adwoa Safo, who also serves as the Minister for Gender and Children Affairs, has been out of Ghana since 2021.
Her long absence has generated a lot of controversy which has led to her being summoned before the Privileges Committee of Parliament.
Speaking to Sunyani-based Suncity Radio’s morning show, Kennedy Agyapong said despite having a past relationship with her that has borne two children, she is an adult and also a married woman for that matter.
With that, he cannot continue poking his nose into her affairs any longer.
“Adwoa Safo is in America. She is not my wife, I only have two kids with her, she is an independent person, so it is her decision to stay wherever she is."
“I have said my part but it did not work so I back off. So, if she is not back, nobody should ask me… because she is a married woman and I cannot interfere in her marital affair… I have done my part and it did not work,” he stressed.
Adwoa Safo has been in the States since late last year, ‘abandoning her seat’ whiles taking extended leave from her responsibilities as Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection.
