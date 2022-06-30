Adwoa Safo is not my wife so stop asking of her from me – Kennedy Agyapong fumes

Adwoa Safo, who also serves as the Minister for Gender and Children Affairs, has been out of Ghana since 2021.

Her long absence has generated a lot of controversy which has led to her being summoned before the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

Speaking to Sunyani-based Suncity Radio’s morning show, Kennedy Agyapong said despite having a past relationship with her that has borne two children, she is an adult and also a married woman for that matter.

With that, he cannot continue poking his nose into her affairs any longer.

“Adwoa Safo is in America. She is not my wife, I only have two kids with her, she is an independent person, so it is her decision to stay wherever she is."

Pulse Ghana

“I have said my part but it did not work so I back off. So, if she is not back, nobody should ask me… because she is a married woman and I cannot interfere in her marital affair… I have done my part and it did not work,” he stressed.