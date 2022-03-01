Adwoa Safo ‘warned’ Majority Leader not to call her again - Joe Wise

Speaking in an interview, revealed that Dome-Kwabenya MP told Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, not to call her phone again.

According to him, the MP has indicated she prefers to be communicated to through text messages instead.

The Bekwai MP stated this came up when he last enquired about her colleague but did not disclose when exactly that was.

“The Majority Leader used to communicate with her often, but the last time he [Majority Leader] told me she said he shouldn’t call again but send messages instead which she responds but not phone calls,” he said on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

Adwoa Safo, who is also the Minister of Gender, Women and Children Affairs has caused a storm in the NPP over her absence in Parliament.

Admitting the MP’s absence is affecting government and parliamentary business, he said they hope she returns soon to ensure efficient and effective running of the economy.

“In our strategy, we have taken it as going to rescue a kidnapped person, you presume she is dead, but if you go and she is alive, then it is God’s grace, and it adds to your gains, so that is our approach. So as it stands now, we don’t count her as part of us,” he added.

Pulse Ghana

Some of her colleague MPs have accused her of sabotaging the party including the outspoken Kennedy Agyapong.

Speaking in an interview on GTV, the outspoken lawmaker said Adwoa Safo is demanding to be the Deputy Majority Leader before she will come to parliament.

”She says she wants to be a Deputy Majority Leader, that woman has failed in life. A whole Minister, a cabinet Minister now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes. She should go to hell”, Ken said.