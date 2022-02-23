Adwoa Safo’s truancy is affecting us in Parliament - John Boadu laments

Mr. Boadu’s admission comes after a barrage of attacks on the lawmaker by some of her colleagues in the past few weeks.

Speaking on Accra based Joy FM, John Boadu said without her presence, they won’t get the numbers to pass key government policies in the house.

“A lot of decisions that should have been taken long ago [have not concluded], I know you will immediately talk about E-levy.

“But there is a lot of government functioning that need to move on. You wouldn’t know when the NDC [National Democratic Congress] will insist that we should put it to a vote and if we miss one MP, it means that particular government programme cannot move on,” he said on Tuesday.

Pulse Ghana

Mr Boadu also said the demands of the Dome Kwabenya lawmaker to be made Deputy Majority Leader came as a surprise to the party leadership.

“It is not as if she was just left in the lurch. She’s been made a Minister, and she’s working, and we’ve never received any adverse complaints at all, so it comes to some of us as a surprise,” he told Evans Mensah.

According to Mr Boadu, all options are currently on the table, including triggering the constitutional provision to remove her as MP and declare her seat vacant.

“We are still trying to put our thoughts together. Trying to look at a lot of other options that can possibly make her decide if she will join us. If she doesn’t, there are other options that can be employed,” he noted.