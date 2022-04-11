Afenyo Markin builds 18 health centers in all electoral areas of his constituency

"This is the Kojo Beedu Health Centre in Effutu constituency. The goal is to construct Health Care Centres in all 18 electoral areas. 7 completed and in use now. 5 near completion. The rest ongoing," Afenyo-Markin wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday, April 9.

The post, which had photos of the beautiful-looking health center attached, sparked a lot of reactions, with many of his followers applauding and urging him to do more for his constituents.

Interestingly, the lawmaker has decided to name each of the health centers after his predecessors and others who have contributed their quota to the development of the constituency regardless of their political affiliation.

In another post on Monday, April 11, Afenyo-Marking disclosed that the next health center to be completed will be named after Mike Allen Hammah, a National Democratic Congress member who represented the people of Efutu in parliament between 1996 and 2000.

"The Dayasaw Health Centre is named after Hon. Samuel Owusu Agyei, former MP for Effutu. All existing projects have been named after persons who have served the community in their various capacities.The next health Centre will be named after Hon. Mike Hammah of NDC, my predecessor," the MP wrote on Twitter.

Already, one of the health centers has been named after Samuel Owusu Agyei, a former minister of state for public sector reform who was the member of parliament for the constituency in the fourth parliament of the fourth republic.