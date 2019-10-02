This visit comes after the NDC founder had called for the prosecution of Mr. Afenyo Markin over the weekend in Kumasi.

He had said some government officials like Afenyo Markin shouldn't be holding government positions due to corrupt allegations leveled against them.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin informed the former President that while there was a petition before the Special Prosecutor, the tenure of the matter in question occurred in 2016 under the previous Board of the company.

Mr Rawlings said understands where the Board Chair, who is also the MP for Effutu, was coming from and urged the Company to take advantage of the opportunity of the meeting to clarify publicly, details of the said matter under investigation.

Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

He charged them to mention the specific timelines to sanitize the records, pending the outcome of investigations by the Special Prosecutor.

The former President took the opportunity to enquire about the progress of proposals for Ghana Water Company to provide water to parts of Togo, a discussion that has been ongoing between the two countries “for too long”.

Managing Director Clifford Braimah who accompanied Mr Afenyo-Markin confirmed that a feasibility report on the arrangement had been completed and work to seek financiers for the project will commence soon.