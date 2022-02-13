RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Afia Akoto was allegedly sacked from MASLOC for marrying an NDC man – Kennedy Agyapong

Authors:

Evans Annang

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central has bemoaned the current bickering in the ruling party.

Chief Biney and Maame Afia
Chief Biney and Maame Afia

He said some members of the NPP are peeved at the way some appointments are being done as well how some members are being treated.

Recommended articles

Citing an example in Afia Akoto, a former Deputy Executive Secretary of MASLOC; he said her sack was untenable.

“I’m told Afia Akoto has been sacked from MASLOC. They say she got married to an NDC man so they sacked her,” he said on Accra-based OMAN FM.

The legislator believes that the party’s action against members will be detrimental, stressing that there is the need for something to be done about the situation.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

He noted that members of the party are peeved by the actions of the party and are rather preaching against the party - a move he believes will not go well for the party if nothing is done about it.

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Hamilton Biney tied the knot with the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Maame Afia Akoto in 2020.

She was appointed the Deputy Executive Secretary of MASLOC by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Rest in peace: BOST workers lay wreath to welcome CEO over attempt to deal with rot

Edwin Provencal BOST boss

Ghana Card now e-passport to be used in 44,000 airports worldwide

Ghana card

Parliament sends Interpol after teacher for taking Ghc70,000 salary she didn't earn

James Klutse Avedzi

Police officer who arrested Sekondi-Takoradi MCE was indiscipline – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong