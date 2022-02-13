He said some members of the NPP are peeved at the way some appointments are being done as well how some members are being treated.
Afia Akoto was allegedly sacked from MASLOC for marrying an NDC man – Kennedy Agyapong
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central has bemoaned the current bickering in the ruling party.
Citing an example in Afia Akoto, a former Deputy Executive Secretary of MASLOC; he said her sack was untenable.
“I’m told Afia Akoto has been sacked from MASLOC. They say she got married to an NDC man so they sacked her,” he said on Accra-based OMAN FM.
The legislator believes that the party’s action against members will be detrimental, stressing that there is the need for something to be done about the situation.
He noted that members of the party are peeved by the actions of the party and are rather preaching against the party - a move he believes will not go well for the party if nothing is done about it.
A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Hamilton Biney tied the knot with the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Maame Afia Akoto in 2020.
She was appointed the Deputy Executive Secretary of MASLOC by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh