Afoko killed Adams Mahama - Prosecution chief tells court

It has emerged that Gregory Afoko, one of the two persons standing trial over the murder of Adams Mahama, Upper East regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), retrieved an acid on him [Afoko].

Investigator, Detective Chief Inspector Augustine Nkrumah told an Accra High Court hearing the case of Gregory Afoko that after he was told about what the deceased said about the cause of his death, he (investigator) independently investigated the statement and it turned out to be true.

The investigator who is under cross examination told the court that "After the receipt of the information, the Bolgatanga police assisted us in contacting some of the witnesses and it was confirmed by some of the witnesses that the deceased actually mentioned Afoko and Asabke.

"To be sure of the substance that was poured on the deceased, the exhibit collected was also sent for forensic analysis and it was confirmed to be sulphuric acid."

Lead council for Gregory Afoko, Osafo Buabeng then asked the investigator if he found out where in particular the deceased mentioned the names of Afoko and Asabke Alangdi as the ones who poured the acid on him.

But the police chief said the deceased mentioned the names to his wife whiles he was still in his car struggling as well as at the hospital to other people.

Gregory is before the Accra High Court for allegedly intentionally and unlawfully causing the death of Adams on May 20, 2015 at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

According to the police, a suspect who helped Afoko called Musah, who is a member of the NPP, on May 19, 2015, solicited and procured the deadly acid which he gave to other two suspects who in turn poured the acid on Adams.

Asabke Alangdi, the third accused has been on the run together with his wife, leaving behind their one-and-a-half-year-old baby.

Gregory is facing charges of conspiracy and murder.

Meanwhile, the court has rejected a medical report from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Gregory Afoko concerning some scars on his body which were examined by a medical officer at the hospital.

The defence lawyer wanted to tender them in evidence to show that the report stated that the scars were not as a result of acid burns.