Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Afoko killed Adams Mahama - Prosecution chief tells court

Gregory is before the Accra Central Magistrate Court for allegedly intentionally and unlawfully causing the death of Adams on May 20, 2015 at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gregory Afoko (Head bowed down) play

Gregory Afoko (Head bowed down)

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

It has emerged that Gregory Afoko, one of the two persons standing trial over the murder of Adams Mahama, Upper East regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), retrieved an acid on him [Afoko].

Investigator, Detective Chief Inspector Augustine Nkrumah told an Accra High Court hearing the case of Gregory Afoko that after he was told about what the deceased said about the cause of his death, he (investigator) independently investigated the statement and it turned out to be true.

The investigator who is under cross examination told the court that "After the receipt of the information, the Bolgatanga police assisted us in contacting some of the witnesses and it was confirmed by some of the witnesses that the deceased actually mentioned Afoko and Asabke.

READ MORE: Prosecutors ask for more time to investigate Mahama's death

"To be sure of the substance that was poured on the deceased, the exhibit collected was also sent for forensic analysis and it was confirmed to be sulphuric acid."

Lead council for Gregory Afoko, Osafo Buabeng then asked the investigator if he found out where in particular the deceased mentioned the names of Afoko and Asabke Alangdi as the ones who poured the acid on him.

But the police chief said the deceased mentioned the names to his wife whiles he was still in his car struggling as well as at the hospital to other people.

The late Upper East Regional Chairman of NPP, Adams Mahama play

The late Upper East Regional Chairman of NPP, Adams Mahama

 

Gregory is before the Accra High Court for allegedly intentionally and unlawfully causing the death of Adams on May 20, 2015 at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

According to the police, a suspect who helped Afoko called Musah, who is a member of the NPP, on May 19, 2015, solicited and procured the deadly acid which he gave to other two suspects who in turn poured the acid on Adams.

Asabke Alangdi, the third accused has been on the run together with his wife, leaving behind their one-and-a-half-year-old baby.

Gregory is facing charges of conspiracy and murder.

READ ALSO: One more suspect in Adams Mahama's death arrested

Meanwhile, the court has rejected a medical report from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Gregory Afoko concerning some scars on his body which were examined by a medical officer at the hospital.

The defence lawyer wanted to tender them in evidence to show that the report stated that the scars were not as a result of acid burns.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Here are the modules under NABCO you have to know Here are the modules under NABCO you have to know
NABCO is a mediocre programme - NDC MP NABCO is a mediocre programme - NDC MP
I won't engage in unbridled bufoonery with Agyapong - Baako I won't engage in unbridled bufoonery with Agyapong - Baako
uniCredit customer turns banking hall into bedroom [Video] uniCredit customer turns banking hall into bedroom [Video]
Obengfo Hospital re-opens as clients troop in for services Obengfo Hospital re-opens as clients troop in for services
I'm not breaking any law in creating new regions - Akufo-Addo I'm not breaking any law in creating new regions - Akufo-Addo

Recommended Videos

Footballer rescues mother, 2 daughters jailed for stealing corn Footballer rescues mother, 2 daughters jailed for stealing corn
Accra Mall back in business Accra Mall back in business
Best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana Best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana



Top Articles

1 32-year-old man kills wife, child; 3 in critical conditionbullet
2 First photos of newly-built Kejetia market in Kumasibullet
3 Massive shake-up in police service; Cephas Arthur moved to Mamprobibullet
4 Fire guts Konkomba market; one person in critical conditionbullet
5 Your GH¢700 salary isn't free money - Nana Addo to NABCO personnelbullet
6 I will strip Kweku Baako 'naked' - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
7 Kpando MP thankful for peaceful burial of late Torbgui...bullet
8 uniCredit customer turns banking hall into bedroom [Video]bullet
9 Widespread extortion suspected at NABCO [Listen to audio]bullet
10 Obengfo Hospital re-opens as clients troop in for...bullet

Related Articles

Adams Mahama's Death Afoko killed Adams Mahama - Prosecution witness
Allegations Arrest Bugri Naabu, Otiko and Kamal-Deen for Mahama's death - Afoko family demands
Adams Mahama's death Afoko to face murder charge
Acid attack Attorney General blamed for delaying Afoko's trial
Adams Mahama's Death Wife testifies; says husband confirmed that Afoko poured acid on him
Adams Mahama Nana Addo marks Adams Mahama's anniversary
Acid attack Afoko's life in danger over 'gang attack'
Adam Mahama's Death Petition against judge trying Afoko’s case dismissed
Adam Mahama's Death Family of deceased demands new judge in Afoko's trial
Adam Mahama's Death 7-member jury selected for Gregory Afoko's trial

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
3 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
4 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t...bullet
7 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
8 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone to review tariffs; customers to pay more
File Photo
Christians who worship without working are fools – Prophet Badu Kobi
New EU Ambassador, Diana Aconcia
New EU Ambassador presents letter of credence to Nana Addo
Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face court today
Court adjourns SSNIT $72m software case to December 14
X
Advertisement