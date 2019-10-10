Sharing her experience on Twitter, she said Prof Ebenezer Oduro-Owusu waged a “vitriolic campaign” against her when she was executing a project at the University.

She explained that her company, Africa Integras, led a US$64mn infrastructure investment at UG which was defaulted upon by the current VC.

The singer and entrepreneur said the VC continued to give her troubles because he could not accept the fact that a young female like herself had executed a $64mm infrastructure deal “without sleeping with a decision-maker.”

“I have remained mostly quiet despite the battery of attacks by Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu on my dignity. I was advised not to make waves and definitely not to raise the #metoo flag if I wanted to put the project back on track, which I do. Now I feel compelled to speak up and draw a direct line between this sex scandal and our derailed project,” she wrote on Twitter.

She said Prof Oduro-Owusu made her most uncomfortable when he refused to work with her to save the project, and once retorted that she was “far too pretty” to worry her little head over a contract.

She further claimed that, at a particular UG Council meeting in August 2017, the VC suggested that the contract which was signed between herself and the past VC was invalid, suggesting “it was signed under duress in a hotel room.”

She said the VC also once declared that “turn around, everyone, I want to give her a proper hug”.

From these experiences, Madam Pizziconi said, she understands the pressure on women to compromise their dignities at UG.

Read her full post from the tweet below: