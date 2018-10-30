Africa World Airlines welcomes its 7th aircraft

news

The leading home-based carrier in Ghana, Africa World Airlines (AWA), has taken delivery of its 7th aircraft, an ERJ 145LR jet with registration no 9G-AFQ.

The airline adds to its fleet size, with the hope of expanding its wings in Ghana and West Africa.

Africa World Airlines (AWA) operates domestic flights to four (4) cities in Ghana namely Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi as well as regional flights to Lagos and Abuja in Nigeria, Monrovia in Liberia and Freetown in Sierra Leone.

According to sources, Africa World Airlines will start a new route before the end of this year. With the addition of its 7th aircraft, the airline will increase its frequencies on the routes it plies.