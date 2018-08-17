Pulse.com.gh logo
AGAMal embarks on a countrywide prisons spraying exercise


AGAMal embarks on a countrywide prisons spraying exercise

The spraying exercise, which commenced on August 13, is an indoor residual spraying that is expected to end on August 23.

AGAMal embarks on a countrywide spraying exercise for prisons

AGAMal embarks on a countrywide spraying exercise for prisons

The Anglogold Ashanti Malaria Control Limited (AGAMal) has embarked on a  spraying exercise for all prisons across the country.

This is to rid all the various prisons in Ghana of mosquitoes and reduction in malaria among inmates.

Speaking at the maiden launch of the exercise at the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons, the Programs Director of AGAMAL, Mr. Samuel Asiedu disclosed that the project was in line with the company's focus of eliminating malaria among vulnerable sub-populations in society.

READ ALSO: Country fights malaria chemical resistance with new spray

''We are dellighted that we have this opportunity to extend our expertise to our brothers and sisters at the prisons as well as the hardworking prison staff who are continuously exposed to the menace of the female anopheles mosquitoes", he remarked.

The spraying exercise, which commenced on August 13, is an indoor residual spraying that is expected to end on August 23.

Mr. Asiedu also said, "This initiative will be very beneficial to the Prisons Service because the insecticide we are using lasts up till 9 months before its efficacy reduces."

AGAMal embarks on a countrywide spraying exercise for prisons play

AGAMal embarks on a countrywide spraying exercise for prisons

 

The team will be working in 43 prison sites and staff quarters in all 10 regions of the country as well as the Prison's Training School and Headquarters. It is estimated that 13,707 structures will be sprayed with 2,742 unites of SumiShield 50 WG insecticides.

The Program Manager for the National Malaria Control Programme, Dr. Keziah Malm showed gratitude for the initiative by AGAMAL and thanked them for their continued efforts in helping Ghana tackle its malaria challenges.

AngloGold Ashanti Malaria Control Program was established to combat the menace of malaria that was affecting productivity among its staff, community health and family wellbeing.

