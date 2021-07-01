RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Onion trading at Adjen Kotoku Market begins today in earnest (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Onion traders who have been evacuated from the Agbogbloshie market in Accra have started carting their wares to Adjen Kotoku Market in the Ga West Municipality from today, Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The traders have moved to the new location following a directive from the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to de-congest parts of the national capital as part of the ‘LET’S MAKE ACCRA WORK’ campaign.

The Adjen Kotoku market which was established over a decade ago had been abandoned has finally been put to use.

Meanwhile, Public Relations Officer for the Progressive Co-Operative Onion Sellers Association, Rasheed Moro has appealed to the government to fix the roads that lead to the market to help their businesses thrive.

“We are not prepared to go there, but we will see how we will collaborate with the Minister to enable us to move. But for now, we have bad roads there, which will not help us considering the trucks we use. We know he said he will fix the road, and so these are the preparations that we want the minister to look at,” Rasheed Moro told Accra-based Citi News.

Henry Quartey shared a video on Twitter that shows the traders taking their allotted spaces in the Adjen Kotoku Market where they will be operating henceforth.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

