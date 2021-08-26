RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Agenda 111: Gov't paid Adjaye $6m for drawings – Bright Simons alleges

The Honorary Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons has alleged that the government paid Ghanaian Architect, David Adjaye US$6 million for designing over 100 hospitals for sites across Ghana as part of the government's Agenda 111 project.

As part of the Agenda 111 project, Adjaye Associates was contracted to design the hospitals.

The 8,500-square-metre facilities will consist of a series of single-storey blocks within a walled campus.

Each of the hospitals will contain an A&E department and surgery along with pediatric, maternity, isolation, and surgical wards.

Following the protest by some Ghanaian architects about the hiring of David Adjaye to design Agenda 111, they have questioned the government's penchant for handing key infrastructure designs to Sir David Adjaye of Adjaye Associates.

Bright Simons reacting to the protest in a Twitter post said: "Following the protest by some Ghanaian architects about the hiring of David Adjaye to design 111 clinics for Gh Govt, I took a quick look. The $6 million for the designs came from COVID funds. I also learnt that masks & sanitisers for students 2 stay in such cost the Govt $100m."

