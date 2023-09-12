'Agenda 111' has created more employment opportunities for Ghanaians – Dr. Nsiah-Asare

Speaking to stakeholders at the Agenda 111 Impact Forum held in Kpassa within the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region, Dr. Nsiah-Asare underscored that this initiative will not only enhance the healthcare status of the district but will also significantly contribute to job creation within the local community.

“When this project started, the contractors employed a lot of our local artisans; the carpenters, masons, steel benders, and most other artisans in other areas.

“Apart from that, there are people who are also selling pure water, and food for the workers and we have created some jobs in the local community even before the buildings are completed and commissioned.”

On August 17, 2021, President Nana Akufo-Addo inaugurated the Agenda 111 project, an initiative aimed at constructing one hundred and eleven district hospitals across the country within an impressive 18-month timeframe.

Earlier this year, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said 88 hospitals out of the Agenda 111 project are currently under construction.

Speaking at a press conference in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said majority of the hospitals are going according to schedule.

Pulse Ghana

“The brief I have is that 88 are currently under construction and it is grouped into eight zones and in those eight zones, you will find 54 projects. We have visited 33 sites so far and we thought that coming to Trede, where it all began, it is important to showcase from Trede all that has gone on so far.

“We have also provided you with the reports of the sites that we have visited so far, the majority of them that are doing well, the few of them that are behind schedule. We have also updated you on the ones that we have had to terminate because they are behind schedule.”