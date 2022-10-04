Agenda 111: I'm very happy with the pace of work in the Northern Region — Bawumia

Speaking to the media as part of his two-day tour of the Northern Region, he said "I am very happy with the pace of work so far; I never knew the contractors had gone this far."

The eight district hospitals being constructed in the region are expected to be completed by December 2023.

Dr. Bawumia stated that the Agenda 111 initiative was an aggressive approach to addressing the healthcare infrastructure deficit in the country.

The projects, he said, would provide a clear policy direction to the government in the health sector for the next 10 years and ensure access to quality healthcare without funding being a barrier to any citizen.

"One of the things that we have to appreciate fundamentally is that Agenda 111 is really a bold initiative by the government because we are saying that every district should have a hospital; that is the vision," he noted.

Agenda 111 is part of a massive vision for Ghana's healthcare sector, the realization of which will lead to Ghana becoming a Centre of Medical Excellence and a destination for medical tourism.

The objective of the Agenda 111 project as envisioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to ensure that Ghanaians in every district and region in the country have access to quality healthcare services.