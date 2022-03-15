To register their protests, the workers clad in red picketed at the company's office to demand the removal of the Managing Director.
ECG MD is 60-years-old — Irate workers kick against contract extension of MD
Some aggrieved workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) are up in arms against the contract extension offered Kwame Agyeman-Budu, Managing Director of the company who has reached the age of retirement.
The protest led by the divisional leadership under the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the workers said the presence of the MD was an illegal invasion of the company's property adding that the MD has to proceed on leave prior to retirement because he had chalked 60.
They wondered why he is still holding himself as the MD and signing official documents.
The angry workers argue that the MD clocked 60 years on February 21, 2021.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh