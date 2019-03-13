The students took the action despite Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah urged them to return to their classrooms.

Professor Kwesi Yankah, following the impasse at the University asked the Governing Council to ensure that calm is restored on campus as soon as possible.

According to him, "The issue that emerged between us in the interaction was for the Council to take whatever steps that are necessary to ensure that peace and harmony returns to campus within the shortest possible term to ensure that normal academic work resumes and that the students go back to school and the lecturers continue teaching if they have boycotted classes."

But the students following the dismissals have resulted in a series of acts of disgruntlement on the part of some staff and students of the institution.

Professor Ephraim Avea Nsoh and Dr Frimpong Kaakyire Duku were sacked by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Reverend Father Prof Anthony Afful-Broni for gross misconducts.

In the dismissal letters, Professor Afful-Broni wrote:

"The Disciplinary Board set up at the instance of the Vice-Chancellor to further investigate your conduct in respect of court action you initiated together with six other staff who were asked to step aside established the following:

"You did not exhaust the internal structures of the University for settling disputes before proceeding to court."

"You used the institutional time to go to court without seeking official permission."