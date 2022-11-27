RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Agradaa's Thanksgiving service in church after being granted bail

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu also known as Nana Agradaa, who was granted bail after being accused of a money doubling scam was spotted in her church giving thanks to God.

According to the video sighted, she was in a joyful mood on Sunday morning, giving thanks to God for her release.

The Police arrested Patricia Asiedu, alias ‘Nana Agradaa’ following allegations of a money-doubling scam leveled against her by some members of the public.

The suspect is currently assisting the Police with the investigation.

