According to the video sighted, she was in a joyful mood on Sunday morning, giving thanks to God for her release.
Agradaa's Thanksgiving service in church after being granted bail
Evangelist Patricia Asiedu also known as Nana Agradaa, who was granted bail after being accused of a money doubling scam was spotted in her church giving thanks to God.
The Police arrested Patricia Asiedu, alias ‘Nana Agradaa’ following allegations of a money-doubling scam leveled against her by some members of the public.
The suspect is currently assisting the Police with the investigation.
Watch the full video below:
