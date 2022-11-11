Agric Ministry to sell foodstuff at low prices at Efua Sutherland park

"The Agriculture Ministry has decided as a matter of urgency to use Efua Sutherland Park as a temporal storage point to sell foodstuffs to Ghanaians at a very affordable rate. We are going to link up with the farm gate so that we make all the arrangements to ensure that we put up kiosks at the Efua Sutherland park, specifically for food from all over the country to sell to Ghanaians at a very cheap price," he said on Accra-based Original FM.

Earlier, Dr. Afriyie Akoto held that inflation was not a function of food shortages, but among other things, overpricing by traders.

Dr. Akoto who outlined the plans believes it will curtail the incessant increase of foodstuff prices in the markets as a result of high transportation costs, and ensure urban consumers enjoy reasonable prices.

He said the ministry will get the foodstuff straight from the farm gate to reduce the price build-up on the items.

He reportedly disclosed this while speaking at a meeting with farmers in Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region.

"We are going to link up with the farm gate so that we make all the arrangements to ensure that we put up kiosks on our compounds at the ministry, specifically for food from here [Sefwi Wiaso] and we are going to give it a lot of publicity," Dr. Afriyie said.