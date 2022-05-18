Agyapa deal is robbery and a perfect plan to steal our national heritage — Kofi Bentil

Earlier, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said the Agyapa deal has not been abandoned.

He stated that he still has in his mind the agreement because he believes it is best for the country.

Addressing the press in Accra on Thursday, May 12, 2022, he said "My firm philosophical belief really is that the capital markets are meant for something that will lead us to equity resources and we are not leveraging on it. Therefore, it is not the question of whether monetization of mineral royalties or listing of the company is bad or good.

"It is good because that is how you raise the resources. The question is the process of doing that. If you have a problem with the process just articulate it, let's cure it but let us not drop something that will be good for us that will reduce our debt exposure. So those are two very different questions. How best to do it as opposed to, don’t do it. My mind is still there, I know the president has mentioned something about that going through the AG, and Parliament to do that."

But Kofi Bentil disagreed and said it is the perfect plan to rob Ghanaians.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, he said "We are not getting value for money for all that collateralization and in the particular case of Agyapa, our mineral resources are undersold and they are being put in a place where we don't have control.

"And it is in perpetuity, for as long as the mines have a useful life and many mines are going to come on stream. If somebody wanted to steal our national heritage, this would be a perfect plan to use.

"So, I don't see why anybody can do that especially when they cannot explain how we are going to benefit from this."

He stated that whoever gets ownership of the deal is going to be the sole beneficiary of the deal because Ghana will be the poorer for it.