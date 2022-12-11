The incident occurred when a tricycle carrying passengers and some bags of ginger turned in the middle of the road after it overtook another vehicle.
Ahafo region: Kia truck runs over persons, killing eleven and others injured at Ata ne Ata
A Kia truck reportedly ran over eleven persons killing them and others injured at a farming community called ‘Ata ne Ata’ in the Asutifi South district in the Ahafo Region, on Saturday, December 10, 2022.
Ten of the passengers died on the spot and one died at the hospital whereas others sustained various degrees of injuries.
The deceased is said to have died on the spot when an incoming Kia truck from Goaso ran over them and killed them.
The victims have since been receiving treatment at the St Elizabeth Catholic Hospital at Hwidiem, while the deceased have been deposited at the morgue.
