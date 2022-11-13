AICC rescinds on giving out the auditorium for Anas galamsey's expose - Tiger Eye PI

Pulse Ghana

However, as communicated previously by the journalist and Tiger Eye PI, the venue of the screening of this film at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) will no longer be the original center for the screening

In a statement sighted, Tiger Eye PI stated that the AICC has held back on the agreement of giving out the auditorium for the screening of the film as agreed upon earlier.

"Management of AICC informed Tiger Eye PI through our agent on Saturday, 12 November 2022, that the venue is no longer available for use on the said date"

According to the note, Tiger Eye PI has said to have fulfilled every requirement of AICC to use the place including payment despite the thirty percent increase due to the eleventh-hour rush to secure the space.

Tiger Eye is displeased and saddened by the sudden turnout of the event after invitations have been sent out and publicity for screening has been made.

The team has issued an apology and assured the public of securing a new auditorium for the screening of the film, "We will update the public soon on the new venue"

The statement read that all tickets already out are valid for the new venue.