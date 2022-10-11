Aisha Huang; 3 other accomplices denied bail again

By the facts of the case as read by Attorney General, Godfred Dame, receipts of the purchase of mining concessions were found in their possession at the time of their arrest and WhatsApp conversations amongst them are said to point to their involvement in illegal mining activities.

The prosecution is expected to present eight witness statements and 18 other documents by October 24 where the case management conference for the Aisha Huang case is expected to begin.

She is expected to remain in NIB custody even though her lawyers attempted to apply for bail.

Attorney General Godfred Dame and Minister of Lands and Natural Resource Samuel Abdulai Jinapor spoke to the media after the proceedings.

Former National Chairman of the NPP Freddie Blay was reported in court to be the defense counsel for the four other accused persons.

The three are facing charges of engaging in illegal mining activities.

She was arrested alongside Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun, and flown to Accra and arraigned same day to face prosecution at an Accra Circuit Court.