Aisha Huang: Chinese galamsey kingpin back again; remanded in police custody

But in the latest development, Aisha Huang, has been charged together with three others for engaging in sales and purchases of minerals without a licence.

She is also separately on a provisional charge of engaging in mining without a licence.

Her plea on the two charges was reserved due to the unavailability of a Chinese interpreter when she appeared at the Circuit Court in Accra on September 1.

While Aisha Huang was arraigned last Friday with her plea yet to be taken, the remaining three – Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huiad Hiahu appeared before the Circuit Court presided by His Honour Bright Acquah, on Monday, September 5.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charge and have been remanded into lawful custody to reappear on September 14.

According to a report by Starr FM’s court reporter, even though the three were in court on Monday, September 5, Aisha Huang who was seen in court last week, was not present.

The court remanded all four suspects into lawful custody.

Per the brief facts of the prosecution, Aisha Huang had previously escaped prosecution in Accra when arrested earlier.