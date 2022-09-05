RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Aisha Huang: Chinese galamsey kingpin back again; remanded in police custody

Evans Effah

Chinese galamsey kingpin, Huang Ruixia alias Aisha Huang has been arrested again and arraigned for fresh charges.

'Galamsey queen' Aisha Huang
The popular galamsey businesswoman was a household name in Ghana five years ago but fled to her home country under bizarre circumstances.

But in the latest development, Aisha Huang, has been charged together with three others for engaging in sales and purchases of minerals without a licence.

She is also separately on a provisional charge of engaging in mining without a licence.

Her plea on the two charges was reserved due to the unavailability of a Chinese interpreter when she appeared at the Circuit Court in Accra on September 1.

While Aisha Huang was arraigned last Friday with her plea yet to be taken, the remaining three – Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huiad Hiahu appeared before the Circuit Court presided by His Honour Bright Acquah, on Monday, September 5.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charge and have been remanded into lawful custody to reappear on September 14.

According to a report by Starr FM’s court reporter, even though the three were in court on Monday, September 5, Aisha Huang who was seen in court last week, was not present.

The court remanded all four suspects into lawful custody.

Per the brief facts of the prosecution, Aisha Huang had previously escaped prosecution in Accra when arrested earlier.

She was said to have returned to her country and changed her identity only to come back to Ghana and commit the same crime.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
