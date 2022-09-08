Aisha Huang re-entered Ghana with fake documents – National Security

“For us as a government, we are aware that she entered with illegal documents; forged documents which do not represent the names.”

“But because of how good our security services are, we had to follow her to be sure that she was the same person that was deported out of the country.”

“Over several weeks, we monitored her and got to know that she entered into the country with false documents,” he said.

This account contrasts that of officials from the Ghana Immigration Service who believe Ms. Huang entered through Ghana’s porous borders.

The popular galamsey businesswoman was a household name in Ghana five years ago but fled to her home country under bizarre circumstances.

Pulse Ghana

But in the latest development, Aisha Huang, has been charged together with three others for engaging in sales and purchases of minerals without a licence.

She is also separately on a provisional charge of engaging in mining without a licence.

Her plea on the two charges was reserved due to the unavailability of a Chinese interpreter when she appeared at the Circuit Court in Accra on September 1.