RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Aisha Huang re-entered Ghana with fake documents – National Security

Evans Annang

Palgrave Boakye Danquah, government spokesperson on National Security, has disclosed that Chinese national Aisha Huang returned to Ghana with fake documents.

'Galamsey queen' Aisha Huang
'Galamsey queen' Aisha Huang

He said the ‘galamsey queen’ changed her name and details to enter the country after her deportation in 2018.

Read Also

“For us as a government, we are aware that she entered with illegal documents; forged documents which do not represent the names.”

“But because of how good our security services are, we had to follow her to be sure that she was the same person that was deported out of the country.”

“Over several weeks, we monitored her and got to know that she entered into the country with false documents,” he said.

This account contrasts that of officials from the Ghana Immigration Service who believe Ms. Huang entered through Ghana’s porous borders.

The popular galamsey businesswoman was a household name in Ghana five years ago but fled to her home country under bizarre circumstances.

Chinese 'galamsey queen' Aisha Huang
Chinese 'galamsey queen' Aisha Huang Pulse Ghana

But in the latest development, Aisha Huang, has been charged together with three others for engaging in sales and purchases of minerals without a licence.

She is also separately on a provisional charge of engaging in mining without a licence.

Her plea on the two charges was reserved due to the unavailability of a Chinese interpreter when she appeared at the Circuit Court in Accra on September 1.

While Aisha Huang was arraigned last Friday with her plea yet to be taken, the remaining three – Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huiad Hiahu appeared before the Circuit Court presided by His Honour Bright Acquah, on Monday, September 5.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Benkum Senior High School

Sex scandal hits Benkum SHS involving teachers

UG and KNUST

Here's the full list of unaccredited academic programmes offered at University of Ghana and KNUST

Nana Addo with Owusu Bempah

I put my life on the line for Akufo-Addo to become President and he betrayed me – Owusu Bempah

The late Krachi East MCE

Krachi East MCE found dead in a Kumasi hotel