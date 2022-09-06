Aisha Huang to be prosecuted for her past and current crime – Attorney General

In a post on social media, the Attorney General Department and the Ministry of Justice said he has called for the docket on Aisha Huang for prosecution.

“Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has called for the docket on En Huang, a.k.a. Aisha Huang, from the Police,” portions of the Ministry’s post on September 6 read.

“The Attorney General per his request, assures that he will initiate prosecution against Miss Huang, in respect of her current alleged offences as well as those of 2017 before her deportation from Ghana in 2018,” the Ministry added.

The ‘galamsey’ kingpin stoked controversy when she was arrested back in 2017 for engaging in the unlawful activity.

The 47-year-old Chinese national was in 2019 deported by government, a move which triggered questions about Ghana’s commitment to eradicating the menace.

Pulse Ghana

The popular galamsey businesswoman was a household name in Ghana five years ago but fled to her home country under bizarre circumstances.

But in the latest development, Aisha Huang, has been charged together with three others for engaging in sales and purchases of minerals without a licence.

She is also separately on a provisional charge of engaging in mining without a licence.

Her plea on the two charges was reserved due to the unavailability of a Chinese interpreter when she appeared at the Circuit Court in Accra on September 1.