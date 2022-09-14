Aisha Huang was repatriated in 2018 but not deported — Oppong-Nkrumah

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Oppong Nkrumah said Aisha Huang was re-arrested by the security agencies who did not go to sleep on their job when she re-entered the country.

He said "First of all when the question was asked, which was the question premised on deportation and (you listen to) the entirety of the president's answer, you get clarity on first; the figure of speech that he used that he's not too sure whether it was deportation or whether she fled on her own.

"But what is important is that the security agencies have not gone to bed like some are assuming and that when she found herself back into the Ghanaian jurisdiction she was arrested, she is now before the court.

"She has not been bailed, there's a tighter legal regime now that is going to deal with her under Act 995 I think. The sanctions are now between 15 and 25 years so it's not at first when she could pay GH¢100 or GH¢1,200 even if she was found guilty."

"The president makes the point that you can say deportation or you can say it was repatriation but that's not the point. The thing is that she was exited from the Ghanaian jurisdiction and more importantly when she came back into the jurisdiction she has been apprehended and she will face the full rigors of the law," he added.

His comments come after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo disclosed that he is not very sure Aisha Huang was deported the first time.

Nana Addo said he did not know for a fact whether the galamsey queen was sent back to China after her arrest.

Speaking in Ho, the President said he was not privy to the final details of the deportation.

"I'm not still sure whether she was in fact deported. Or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it."

"But whichever way it is, she's become the sort of nickname for all that galamsey represents," he said.

"We have concerted to work at it. We need to have the cooperation of the courts. Until recently when I came, the punishment for people caught was relatively light. [But] we've changed the law to stiffen the punishment for people caught," he stated.

In his view, efforts to clamp down on illegal mining have seen a massive improvement under his watch as President.