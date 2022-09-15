Aisha Huang’s case is dead on arrival - NDC MP

Speaking on TV3 in Accra, the lawmaker said the lawyers of Ms. Huang will have it easy in getting her acquitted.

“How are they going to prove that she is engaged in galamsey when she wasn’t arrested on site? Lawyer of Aisha Huang and the Chinese Nationals, Effah Dartey has an easy task,” he said.

“She wasn’t arrested while mining but rather in her home so if I was a defense in this issue, I can get out easily. This matter is dead on arrival that’s why Effah Dartey says this is small.”

He added “Why is this matter prosecuted at the High Court? And a State Attorney must handle this issue. They would have been diligent and professional to handle this. ”

Aisha Huang, meanwhile has pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against her by the state.

Pulse Ghana

Making an appearance at an Accra Circuit Court on September 15, she pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

Ms. Huang is being tried on two charges by the state for engaging in sale and purchases of minerals without valid licence and Mining without licence.

Aisha Huang, who appeared with three others, spoke through an interpreter.

The court, according to reports, remanded her and the three accomplices.

The Chinese ‘galamsey’ queen has dominated the major news headlines for the past week after she was recaptured in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking on her re-arrest after her repatriation from Ghana in 2018, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he isn’t aware of she was indeed repatriated.