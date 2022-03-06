Akontombra DCE arrested over alleged involvement in kidnapping of former DCE

According to the Police, it was uncovered that the kidnapping was done using the official vehicle of the current DCE.

Mr. Amoah was, therefore, picked up, with his arrest being confirmed by the Western North Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ernest Akresi Mensah.

Pulse Ghana

Citi News reports that tensions have been rising in the Akontombra constituency, where there are disagreements over the New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station elections.

Meanwhile, DCOP Ernest Akresi Mensah disclosed that the vehicle used for the operation has been confiscated by the Police.

He noted that, although the DCE is claiming to be innocent, investigations are still ongoing, adding that he has since been granted bail.

“The former DCE was kidnapped by unknown persons, but the good news is that we know that, the vehicle of the current DCE was used,” the Police chief said.