At a press conference held by the Ministry of Information to keep Ghanaians updated on the coronavirus pandemic an official from the GHS explained why akpeteshie is not to be used for the fight against the pandemic.

The GHS official explained that “We need a minimum of 65 to 70% alcohol and so akpeteshie is about 45% or a maximum of 50%. So obviously akpeteshie cannot be a solution.”

“So please don’t delude yourself that akpeteshie will help you,” he added.

The price of hand sanitizers have increased to outrageous prices since Ghana recorded its first case of the coronavirus.

This has therefore led to people buying robbing alcohol as well as the local Ghanaian spirit popularly known as ‘akpeteshie’ as a substitute to the overpriced hand sanitizers.

Videos of people washing their hands with akpeteshie have been seen on social media.

Such people argue that they cannot afford to buy the hand sanitizers at the new prices. They can however afford akpeteshie which is cheaper.