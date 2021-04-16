RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akuapem Poloo to know fate today after conviction for taking nude photo with son

Authors:

Pulse News

Embattled Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo, will know her fate today after conviction for taking nude photo with her minor son.

An Accra Circuit Court presided over by Christiana Cann, deferred sentencing of the actress on Wednesday, April 14.

Poloo pleaded guilty to the offense of publishing a nude picture of herself with her seven year old son.

The circuit court on Friday, April 16, is expected to sentence her on charges of the publication of obscene material and domestic violence.

The actress, known in real life as Rosemond Brown, has been in police custody and has undergone a pregnancy test since her conviction on Wednesday awaiting today's ruling in court.

Meanwhile, ahead of the court ruling, several Ghanaian celebrities have sought clemency for the socialite.

In reaction to the happenings in court, some showbiz personalities and public figures have appealed to the court to reconsider sentencing the mother-of-one.

This has led to the trending hashtag #FreeAkuapemPoloo on social media.

Celebrities and popular personalities like Sarkodie, Efya, Stonebwoy, D Black, Jessica Opare-Saforo, Bridget Otoo, comedian DKB and outspoken social commentator A Plus, have joined a section of Ghanaians to plead with the court to temper justice with mercy in Akuapem Poloo’s case ahead of the sentencing on Friday, April 16.

