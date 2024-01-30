Akuffo Dampare: IGP honoured among 100 most reputable Africans in 2024 Poll

The annual publication by Reputation Poll International acknowledges individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and have built a strong reputation. Dr Dampare's inclusion in this exclusive list highlights not only his dedication to law enforcement but also the positive impact he has made within Ghana and beyond.

Reputation Poll International, a leading reputation management and public relations consultancy firm, unveiled its 2024 list featuring prominent Ghanaians such as Cardinal Peter Turkson, ICGC General Overseer Dr. Mensa Otabil, and others. The diverse list spans various sectors, including politics, business, entertainment, and human rights advocacy.

Notable names in the business category include Nigeria's Femi Otedola, Sudanese-British billionaire businessman Mo Ibrahim, and Zimbabwe's Kenneth Sharpe. The list also recognizes individuals contributing to social impact and entrepreneurship, fostering positive change without controversy.

The 100 Most Reputable Africans for 2024 showcases the resilience and tenacity of the African continent. From political leaders to business magnates and entertainers, this list serves as a testament to the accomplishments of those striving to make a meaningful impact on the world. It is not only a celebration of achievements but also an inspiration for Africans, highlighting the abundance of talent and accomplishment across the globe.

In addition to Dr George Akuffo Dampare, other notable personalities on the list include Fred Swaniker, Roberta Annan, Dr Sangu Delle, Eric Yirenkyi Danquah, Hon Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku, and HRM Drolor Bosso Adamtey. The entertainment category features Beninese Singer & songwriter Angelique Kidjo and Zimbabwean-American Actress Danai Jekesai.