Akufo-Addo and Bawumia solely to blame for Ghana’s current economic crisis – Asiedu Nketia

Mr. Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito, said the excuse by the government to rope in previous administrations into the mess won’t wash.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Thursday, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said it is the leaders on the economic management team “who have delivered this disastrous consequence.”

He added that these economic managers “are people who keep on defending their decisions when they know that their decisions are responsible for bringing us this far.”

“if after 6 years of being in office, predecessors are blamed then you have no clue as to why you went into the election to become the leader in the first place.”

He asked the Vice President when he became aware of the figures he alluded to during his address.

“Was it after 2020 or before 2018 when he was touting himself of having built a better economy?”

Pulse Ghana

He also noted that Ghanaians as a result of the false hopes given by the Akufo-Addo administration prior to assuming duty, have lost trust in the government.

This, he explained accounts for the numerous labour agitations experienced lately in the country.

Vice President Bawumia earlier in a speech at the Accra Business School said part of Ghana’s current economic challenges can be blamed on “the previous government.”