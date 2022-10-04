Akufo-Addo and Ofori-Atta have failed Ghanaians - Kofi Amoabeng

Speaking in an interview on Accra based TV3, Mr. Amoabeng said the government failed to plan well economically.

“Of course if you fail with the planning and management of the Finances of the country you have failed.

“So yes [the Finance Minister] has failed, there is no too waste about,” he said.

When his attention was drawn to the fact that the President has expressed confidence in his appointees including Mr Ofori-Atta, Mr Amoabeng whose bank went under during the banking sector cleanup exercise undertaken by the Bank of Ghana, said “the president has failed first, so if you ask me, it is the president who has failed, everything starts with leadership, he appoints everyone and so if you appoint wrong people you must take responsibility for it. You can delegate authority not responsibility.”

Pulse Ghana

In a different interview, Mr. Amoabeng alleged that the government collapsed Heritage Bank just for political reasons.

“The Bank of Ghana had issued a licence to Heritage Bank and Heritage Bank had not operated for long and, so, unlike UT Bank, it had no bad loans or anything and it was a wholly-owned Ghanaian company that we had to nurture to grow”, he explained.

“Secondly, the owners of Heritage Bank found it fit to appoint a solid board”, he noted, adding: “I mean, the chairman was [Prof] Kwesi Botchwey. When it comes to finance in this country, he is the safest hands you can get; he’s seen it all”.