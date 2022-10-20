His appointment takes effect Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The appointment according to a statement signed by Secretary of the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, is in consonance with Section 19 (1), (2) (a) and (b) of the Pre-Tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act 1049).
Akufo-Addo appoints Dr. Eric Nkansah as new GES Director-General
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr. Eric Nkansah as the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.
Read Also
He is expected to either accept or decline the appointment within fourteen days.
“Pursuant to Section 19 (1), (2) (a) and (b) of the Pre-Tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act 1049), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (the “Service”) pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Council of the Service, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.
“Your appointment Is effective 19 October, 2022. I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment. Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment, within 14 days of receipt of this letter,” the letter read in part.
Dr. Eric Nkansah will take over from Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa whose contracted was terminated and thus, was subsequently redeployed to his previous position at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
A letter from the Presidency, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante thanked him for his service to the nation and wished him the "very best in future endeavours."
The contract was extended again in June 2021 but this extension, according to the letter from the Presidency signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, was in "contravention of the Human Resource Policy Frame and manual of the Public Services Commission as it purports to extend your secondment beyond the 3-year maximum limit."
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh