Ms. Osei-Opare said the former Deputy Minister of Health’s appointment is in pursuant to Section 14 (1) of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852).

Dr. Okoe-Boye is a licensed medical practitioner who holds BSC in Human Biology, Medicine and Surgery from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He also holds a Masters Degree in Public Health (MPH) from Hamburg School of Applied Science and an A1 certificate in German from the Geothe Institute, Accra.

He served as a Deputy Minister of Health in President Akufo-Addo's first term in office.

He was also a Member of Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Ledzokuku from 2016 to 2020.

will be taking over from Dr Lydia Dsane Selby as CEO of the NHIA, responsible for running the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

READ HIS APPOINTMENT LETTER BELOW