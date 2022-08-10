Akufo-Addo appoints Kofi Agyepong as new CEO of YEA

“The President has appointed you to act as the chief executive officer of the Agency, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Agency, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante said in the appointment letter.

Kofi Agyepong, a well-known personality in the Ghanaian media, is a political communication consultant and NPP stalwart.

He is a graduate of Leicester University in the UK, where he obtained a Master of Arts degree in media and public relations in 2019. Between 2008 and 2010, Agyepong attended the Africa University College of Communications, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies in 2010.

He previously attended Kumasi High School between 2000 and 2002, where he obtained his senior high school certificate.

As a qualified, university-trained journalist, Agyepong was a prolific writer for the Graphic Sports newspaper in Ghana and the Guardian in the UK. He is a member of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), which is the world’s largest professional PR body.